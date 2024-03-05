The Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro), the Colombian Soccer Federation (FCF) and the Major Division of Professional Soccer (Dimayor) They were summoned by the Ministry of Labor to resolve the differences and conflicts presented between the entities over the management of football in our country.

In a letter that came to light this Tuesday, it was learned that the Vice Minister of Labor Relations and Inspection, Edwin Palma, summoned the president of Acolfutpro Carlos González Puche, the president of Dimayor Fernando Jaramillo and the general secretary of the Federation to his office on Next April 2 to start new dialogues and find solutions that exist.

“In our opinion, a virtue of the process was the pragmatism of the three parties who decided to go beyond the Substantive Labor Code and take the first step towards an agreement that seemed impossible. The interests of the parties took precedence,” he explained.

“The signing of this agreement led us to look back at the old conflict in force between the footballers members of Acolfutpro, Dimayor and the Colombian Football Federation. A labor conflict that has existed for more than five years and that, regardless of what happens, to be resolved, it will not be the complete or definitive solution, but it will be a first step in solving the collective problems of the unionized soccer players and their union organization,” he points out.

“The judicialization of conflicts at work will never be the most convenient for actors in an employment relationship who must daily find themselves in the different areas of a work relationship. Leaving conflicts in the hands of third parties eternalizes and deepens the differences. Regarding the In the case at hand, the International Labor Organization has asked us for comments on the complainant's request to lift the suspension of the processing of the complaint filed before the Committee on Freedom of Association,” the letter explains.

Carlos González Puche, executive director of Acolfutpro.

“We are in a position to respond, but first we want to insist that you begin a social dialogue exercise to be able to put the issues of interest to the union on a conversation table in which we hope that the Dimayor and Fedefútbol have the will and political disposition to make proposals that lead to reaching agreements that must be fulfilled in good faith, beginning the path of democratization of a sport that an entire country is passionate about.”

“We want to invite you then to Let's meet in my office next Tuesday, April 2, starting at 9:00 am so that we can advance in the conciliation of the minutes of the beginning of conversations that include a calendar, a schedule and a list of topics of interest to the workers that may be the path towards a first collective agreement in football”.

Main differences

There are several differences that exist between the governing bodies of Colombian football and the union organization, mainly the management of the Women's League, the extensive calendar of the League.

Acolfutpro made strong accusations a few weeks ago against Dimayor and several Colombian Professional Soccer clubs for “failing to comply with the player statute of the Colombian Soccer Federation and the FCF Licensing Regulations.”

The union organization (recognized by the Ministry of Labor) explained that “with a 'longer' championship (of the Women's League), the managers mask their discrimination towards women soccer players in Colombia. In addition, they say that '”there is no professionalization” and asked for “clear rules and a decent women's League.”

On the other hand, Acolfutpro points out that Dimayor and the Colombian Football Federation have not wanted to begin collective negotiation of the requests presented by professional soccer players since 2019 and raised the request before a larger entity.

The entity asked Karen Curtis, Head of Freedom of Association of the ILO, to declare the voluntary conciliation procedure, proposed by that organization within case number 3423, failed and concluded, and to continue with the substantive examination of the complaint presented by the flagrant and continued violation of the rights of association and collective bargaining that affects professional soccer players in Colombia.

