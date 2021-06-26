Don’t feel like flying to a resort in a metal culture tube yet? we get it. May we suggest an alternative? We can’t imagine a much cozier camping experience than this one. You’re looking at the Mink 2.0, a tiny caravan with a skylight and two large transparent doors. Basically it’s a bed on wheels, with an outdoor kitchen attached to it. When you see the photos, don’t you immediately want to pack your things and (okay, as soon as it is all allowed and possible) leave for Scandinavia to see the northern lights?

Depends on the destination

We admit, a big part of the magic of the Mink mini-caravan in these photos is, of course, the environment. Everyone wants to stare at the northern lights together, somewhere between the fjords in Norway. Then you don’t need more space than the Mink offers. If the plans are to sit on a slippery campsite in Northern Belgium, then a Kip Caravan with a fully-fledged seating area might be a better idea.

But if you still want to tour the wild Scandinavia with a Defender or a Jimny, then the minimalist Mink is the right choice. Or through Iceland, where this camper comes from. In these parts of the world you can camp freely in many places, in the middle of nature. Make a nice breakfast in the twilight at the back of the Mink and then dive into the warmth of the camper to do the last bit golden hour to get along. The good news is: you can also rent it, in countries like Norway or Scotland.

The practical side

The Mink is cozy anyway, but it does contain a full-fledged doubter of 2 meters long and 140 centimeters wide. There is a cool box on board and plenty of USB chargers. Optionally, you can have a solar panel installed, heating, an extra gas burner and even a Bose audio system. Including towbar, the camper is 4,116 millimeters long and 2,080 millimeters wide. In the Netherlands you can order the Mink Camper at Dutch Travels. The starting price is 18,586 euros.

Thanks to Henri for the tip!