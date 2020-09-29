During her speech on measures on the “welfare of captive wildlife”, Minister Barbara Pompili announced the end of the breeding of American mink for their fur. In France, the four farms will have to close within five years. A decision which the defenders of the animal cause rejoice. “The mink is a semi-aquatic animal, which spends three quarters of its time in water. There, these are animals that end up in cages all their lives“protested Fabien Robert, president of the Combactive association.

An incomprehensible measure for the representative of the French federation of fur trades. An already weakened sector which employs 2,500 people. “There has never been a case of mink abuse in France and even in Europe, which therefore proves that its intention is purely political and ideological.“, notes Pierre-Philippe Frieh, representative of the French federation of fur trades.

To improve animal welfare, the government also wishes to gradually end the presence of wild animals in traveling circuses. You should also no longer see dolphins and killer whales in aquariums.