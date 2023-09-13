The Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, highlighted this Tuesday the “very broad receptivity” that he has found in Washington regarding the new anti-drug policy that the government presented this Saturday.

“In all the meetings we found a very broad receptivity. I think we are on the right path and it is one that we are going to build together between Colombians and Americans. The US understands, knows and sponsors this effort we make“said Osuna at the end of his first day of the agenda in the US capital.

The minister, who arrived accompanied by the Director of the Police, William Salamanca, had meetings in Congress and the White House, with the aim of “socializing” the new proposal with his main partner in the fight against drugs.

According to Osuna, the US has also understood that a radical change is not intended and assured that it will return to Washington as many times as necessary to explain the strategy.

He also expressed his hope that the US Congress will continue to support the country’s efforts. Something that remains to be seen, because although the Senate has already approved more than US $450 million in the House of Representatives, controlled by Republicans, no resources were included.

This Tuesday the State Department spoke out for the first time about the Petro government’s anti-drug plan and the increase in illicit crops documented by the UN.

In statements to this newspaper, a spokesperson for the State Department said that the US remained concerned about the increase in crops and asked to compensate for the drop in eradication with more cocaine interdiction.

Even so, they also made it clear that they will continue to collaborate with Colombia and that the strategy between both countries is evolving.

Osuna referred to both issues by saying that the government’s plans foresee increases not only in narcotics interdiction, but also efforts to destroy more coca laboratories and measures to control money laundering.

Faced with the increase in crops, Osuna stressed that although he shares the American concern, the reported trend also implies a change that must be highlighted.

It is true that they increased, but the curve is noticeably flattening. From an increase of 43 percent in 2021 to 13 percent in 2021. It is still worrying, but there is a different trend, Osuna stated.

In statements to this newspaper, the president of the Subcommittee for the Western Hemisphere in the US House of Representatives, María Elvira Salazar, also raised strong criticism this Tuesday of President Petro’s new anti-drug policy.

“The empirical evidence is overwhelming. The numbers speak for themselves. There is no Petro anti-drug plan. His government “fights” drugs by forgiving drug traffickers and not criminalizing their cultivation, as he has done in more than one public statement. “Whoever tells you another story, they do it only to distract from the resounding failure of this socialist Administration,” said Salazar.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington