Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 14/12/2023 – 20:46

The Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, stated that the ministry will follow a case of racism occurred at Santos Dumont airport (photo), in Rio de Janeiro, against singer Luciane Dom, on Thursday afternoon (14).

According to the singer's own report on a social network, after going through scanners luggage and body, during access to the departure lounge, she was selected for a random inspection, when they asked to check her hair.

Related news:

“I regret what happened to Luciane Dom at Santos Dumont airport, in Rio. Unfortunately, cases like these are not isolated. Our body and our hair need to be respected. The team from the Ministry of Racial Equality is already mobilizing to understand and monitor the case,” said the minister.

In her statement, Luciane described the scene of embarrassment and the emotional impact of the situation, as she embarked for São Paulo, where she would have professional commitments.

Violence

“Things are never smooth for people like me. I'm in the middle of promoting a song of mine that comes out tomorrow, I was happy, seeing memes, reading light things that I like, then I arrive at Santos Dumont airport and am stopped by a random magazine, minutes before boarding for São Paulo. I had already passed the suitcase scannerand I myself had already passed the scanner body. The woman tells me 'I have to look at her hair'. I look at her terrified by the violence of this act. She calls the superior. My day is over,” explained the singer.

In a statement, Infraero, which manages Santos Dumont airport, stated that Luciane Dom “was randomly selected for a manual inspection”, but denied having had her hair searched. “After an internal investigation, it was found from security camera images that there was no inspection of the hair.”

Also according to the note, “the random security inspection is independent of the origin, race, sex, age, profession, position, sexual orientation, religious orientation or any other characteristic of the passenger”.

The state-owned company said it repudiated any form of discrimination and made itself available to the authorities to clarify the facts.