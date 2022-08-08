Anyone who has always wondered how it is possible that ministers and civil servants sometimes misinform the Senate and House of Representatives would do well to dig through the hundred pages of minutes that the Ministry of the Interior published on Friday about the Environment Act. A ministry that misinforms parliament is more common. But it’s not often in black and white.

“It is not our intention at all to confuse or misinform the world, it is just: those parliamentary questions are under high pressure, go through many hands,” an official of the ministry said in a statement. „Well, then there is sometimes [iets] which, when you read it afterwards, you think: I would have written differently.”

This is not the first time that things have gone wrong with the Environment and Planning Act, which in recent years has grown from a dream law to simplify spatial planning into a political scourge. The law has now been postponed three times in two years. In June, it was revealed that the Home Office’s top officials had pressured officials to swallow criticism of the law. And now it appears, not for the first time, that the Senate was misinformed.

Digital system not yet finished

At the beginning of May, Minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Housing and Spatial Planning, CDA), whose fate is that the Environment Act is in his portfolio, had written to the Senate that the digital basis for the law had been “delivered as planned”. That was important, because it was the start of the ‘stabilization period’, so important for the software developers, in which they could test for a number of months without new adjustments being added.

There was only one problem with De Jonge’s reassuring words: the digital system was not yet finished. A lot was still being worked on, one of the software developers noted four days after De Jonge’s letter in a Zoom meeting with the ministry, only to conclude “that the stabilization period is therefore not as long as is suggested everywhere” by the minister. . And also: “The Senate and House of Representatives, they do not know this.”

Yes, an official agreed, that was correct.

The conversation between the officials and the software developers, like previous and subsequent meetings, was internal. That the minutes now anyway public are made is thanks to Domestic Governance, the professional magazine for civil servants and administrators, which requested the content of the conversations via the Open Government Act (Woo). Only the names of the participants have been painted off as usual.

Everyone can read how some of the software suppliers immediately felt cheated by De Jonge’s fine words: wasn’t it clear to everyone that not everything was finished, and that testing could not yet be done?

„If you read the latest version of our written answers, it does indeed state rather awkwardly that there will be more on 1 April [af] is, that everything is finished”, says one official ‘Y’. “And then I think: of course that’s not quite the case.”

Procrastination and hassle

The road to the Environment Act is paved with delay and hassle. The biggest obstacle, it has become apparent for years, is building a digital system to which all municipalities, provinces, government agencies and partnerships must be connected. With this system it will soon be possible to apply for a permit to cut down a tree, or to determine whether a new ring road meets the local environmental and noise standards.

The digital system had already been simplified, and no minister is waiting for further delay, so any news of errors and delays at the ministry is perceived as imminent doom.

The software suppliers had nothing good to say about De Jonge and his officials. It is disturbing that the ministry pretends to keep everyone well informed, one of them says in the conversation reports, while the same ministry sends out letters that are “so far from the truth” that it is “a bit shocking.” The promises about honest information, it is said shortly afterwards, amount to “real bullshit”.

The Senate is not going to let it go either. The GroenLinks faction has now asked for clarification from Minister De Jonge.