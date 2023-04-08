Volkskrant journalist Marije Vlaskamp fell victim to serious threats and intimidation last autumn. Unknown persons made bomb threats under her name at, among others, the Chinese embassy in The Hague. Telegram demanded that she take down an article critical of China. That writes de Volkskrant .

Neither they nor the police have been able to find out who exactly is behind it, but the person who sent the threats pretends to represent the interests of the Chinese state. Vlaskamp was a correspondent in China from 2001 to 2019, and since her return to the Netherlands has worked as a foreign editor for de Volkskrant. She regularly writes critically about the Chinese state and about sensitive subjects such as the oppression of Uighurs and activities of Chinese dissidents in the Netherlands.

One of those dissidents about whom Vlaskamp has written extensively, Wang Jingyu, received threatening messages via Telegram in October from someone who calls himself 'Alice'. "If you continue to impose yourself on anti-Chinese media, the police will arrest you," one of the messages read. "All I have to do is give a signal and the police will come and arrest you and your journalist friend."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants clarification from China on the matter. The ministry has contacted the Chinese embassy in the Netherlands for this, a spokesperson confirms.

Crazy ride

Vlaskamp speaks of a ‘complicated and at times bizarre intimidation campaign, in which I am taken against my will on a Chinese mad man’s ride’. “My supervisors at the newspaper, the Dutch police and myself: we watch from the front row how the Chinese work when they want to silence people about matters that the Chinese one-party state does not want attention for.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls it ‘very worrying’ that a dissident and a journalist have to deal with ‘such far-reaching intimidation’. “This cabinet is committed to the safety of journalists and human rights defenders worldwide and strongly opposes all forms of unwanted foreign interference. That this intimidation takes place in the Netherlands is unacceptable.”

The Public Prosecution Service states in de Volkskrant that a criminal investigation has been launched 'after several bomb threats and false hotel bookings were made'. According to the judiciary, it is 'very likely that neither Wang nor Vlaskamp had anything to do with the bomb threats and false bookings'. It is unclear who is behind it, the OM says.

