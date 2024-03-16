Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/16/2024 – 16:30

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security transferred 14 prisoners between units of the federal penitentiary system on Thursday, 14, and Friday, 15. The operation, called periodic rotation, aims to “guarantee the weakening of crime leaders organized”, according to the ministry this Saturday, 16.

According to the National Secretariat for Penal Policies (Senappen), the transfers are part of a protocol designed to prevent criminal organizations from joining prisons and weaken possible links in the regions where federal penitentiaries are located.

This month, Fernandinho Beira-Mar had already been transferred from the federal prison in Mossoró. Two inmates escaped from the same unit on February 14, in what was the first recorded escape in the federally managed system.

This week, the search for the fugitives completed a month. Around 500 agents are trying to recapture Deibson Cabral Nascimento and Rogério da Silva Mendonça, linked to Comando Vermelho (CV), but have failed so far due to the tactics used by the inmates and the geography of the Potiguar caatinga.

Although the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Lewandowski states that there is strong evidence that the duo is still in the region, the delay in recapture is bothersome, say sources inside the government. The ministry says it has adopted reinforcement measures, measures also extended to the other four federal penitentiaries.

Six have already been arrested on charges of helping in the escape in some way; the arrests were in cities in Ceará and Rio Grande do Norte. According to Lewandowski, the investigation shows that there has been external help for the pair, who also benefit from theft of food from orchards in the region.

Militiamen are removed from RJ

The State Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration of Rio de Janeiro (Seap) carried out today the transfer of militiaman Luiz Antônio da Silva Braga, known as Zinho, and his main accomplice, Marcelo de Luna Silva, known as Boquinha, to the federal prison of Campo Grande, in Mato Grosso. Grosso do Sul.

In an operation that included intense police reinforcement and patrolling, Zinho and Boquinha were handed over to federal criminal agents linked to the National Secretariat for Penal Policies (Senappen) and will be taken to the southern capital of Mato Grosso this Saturday. The commercial plane that will carry the two was scheduled to depart at 2:30 pm from Santos Dumont Airport, in the city center of Rio de Janeiro, and arrive in Campo Grande at 5:30 pm.

The transfer was ordered on February 20th by judge Elizabeth Machado Louro, of the 2nd Criminal Court of the Court of Justice of the State of Rio De Janeiro, alleging that their stay in the State was a “serious and concrete risk to the continuity of the policies of public security in development in the State”.