The objective is to transform Brazil into the 4th largest producer in the world, says minister Alexandre Silveira

The Ministry of Mines and Energy announced, this Friday (24.Mar.2023), that it will launch the program “Potencializa E&P” to increase the national production of oil and natural gas. The measure will be presented by Minister Alexandre Silveira at the next meeting of the CNPE (National Energy Policy Council), no date set.

According to the portfolio, the program aims to transform Brazil into the 4th largest oil producer in the world. In 2021, the country occupied the 8th position, according to data from the American agency EIA (Energy Information Administration).

In a note, the ministry stated that the program “intends to work on the critical points for the development of exploration of frontier areas”, such as the Equatorial Margin, still with low exploratory activity. must alsopromote regional development” It is “foster independent oil and gas producers”.

The folder states that the areas not yet contracted in the pre-salt present greater investment risk and less potential for new discoveries of large volumes of oil and gas. According to the ministry, it would be important to develop new exploratory frontiers, such as the Equatorial Margin – the region that extends from Amapá to Rio Grande do Norte.

Still little known, the Brazilian portion of the margin stirs expectations in the market due to its proximity to the Guyana and Suriname basins, where the ExxonMobil accumulates more than 25 discoveries.

Petrobras is awaiting the issuance of an environmental license to drill the 1st well in the region, but the environmental impact study presented by the oil company has been an obstacle. Simulation data on current behavior and how the oil will disperse in the event of a leak are out of date.

Since the end of January 2023, the state-owned company has had a drillship positioned to drill the well, but it is still awaiting the license.

“It makes no sense that Guyana and Suriname are attracting investment and wealth, with almost a hundred wells drilled, with more than 13 billion barrels of oil having already been discovered, while we are stuck in the uncertainty brought about by the inertia of the last government“, declared Silveira.