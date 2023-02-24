By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger (MDS) revised the income transfer program registration and withdrew from the March payroll 1.5 million Bolsa Família beneficiaries with an income above threshold required to receive assistance.

The folder identified and included in the program, on the other hand, another 700 thousand families that were without benefit, despite having the right to receive it.

“By the way, in March, we will remove more than 1.5 million families from the approximately five million we are focused on. We are certain that these do not meet the requirements”, said Minister Wellington Dias.

“With the active search and the network of the Unified Social Assistance System, which is very prepared and very competent, we are now able to bring those who have the right and were in the queue, were out”, he added.

The minister pointed out that the Cadastro Único application allows for the voluntary exclusion of requests made incorrectly. According to the ministry, 2,265 people asked to leave the register for not fulfilling the requirements until this Friday morning.

Also according to the folder, of the total of 1.5 million irregular families, 400,000 are registered by just one person, leading, in some cases, to the receipt of the benefit by more than one member of the family.

The government works with the goal of reviewing, by the end of the year, the records of 5 million families declared as sole proprietorships in the income transfer program. The ministry also plans to promote educational campaigns about the program’s rules and requirements.