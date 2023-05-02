Minister for Women points out that the government must focus on developing “effective public policies with results”

The Minister of Women, Cida Gonçalves, said on Monday (May 1, 2023) that, upon taking office in January, she found a ministry “What did women think from the point of view of reproduction?”. According to her, the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) must invest in effective public policies.

“I found a ministry that thought of women from the point of view of reproduction, like mothers. There were programs like ‘take care of a woman’, ‘save a woman’”, he declared in an interview with the program “Living Wheel“, from the TV Cultura. “We want to care for and save women, but with effective public policies and results.”

According to Cida, the ministry should focus on all women, regardless of religion or political preferences. “I am the minister of women in Brazil. Elections are over”, he said, adding that he will not ask a woman “if she voted for [Jair] Bolsonaro, in Lula or in Cyrus [Gomes]”.

“We want women as subjects of rights, as citizens, with economic, political and financial autonomy”, he stated. “I think the next few years will be better for women, because we’re going to try so hard to be.”

According to the minister, one of the objectives of the ministry is to combat femicide. “We cannot treat femicide in isolation, we need a national pact that does not accept or tolerate it. We need to have zero tolerance for this.“, he said.

“Regarding the pact, it must contain preventive actions. We need to think of tougher actions, patrol [da Lei] Maria da Penha and the anklet prevent femicide. We need to invert our thinking, also think about the service to the organs and the fight against impunity”, he declared.

When asked about abortion, the minister replied: “Our challenge is to guarantee what is already in the Brazilian legislation”.

Cida Gonçalves commented on the case involving soccer coach Alexi Stival, known as Cuca. He resigned of Corinthians on April 26 after suffering pressure from fans, sponsors and the women’s team of the São Paulo club for an accusation of rape against a 13-year-old girl in Switzerland in the 1980s, when he was a player. Cuca denies involvement in the case.

The minister highlighted the strength of the club’s fans who managed to influence the coach’s decision to leave office. “The female fans of the team, along with the girls who play, had a confrontation“, he spoke. “We need to bring this debate [do respeito às mulheres] for football because we have very serious cases, such as goalkeeper Bruno and Daniel Alves“, he said.