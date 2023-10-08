Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/10/2023 – 17:40

The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples said this Sunday (8) that the government of Santa Catarina did not fulfill the counterparts agreed with leaders of the Xokleng population, amid the dispute involving the North Dam, in the municipality of José Boiteaux (SC). This morning, state agents were mobilized to close the structure’s floodgates. The indigenous people reacted by trying to block the access and there were clashes.

The Santa Catarina government claims that the closing of the floodgates It is a necessary measure to respond to the heavy rains that have fallen over the state in recent days. Two people died and 82 municipalities are in an emergency situation. There is still no official balance of the total number of homeless people. The Xokleng people, however, fears that closing the floodgates will lead to flooding in villages, reaching homes and accesses.

The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples says it is monitoring the situation. According to a statement released, representatives from the ministry and the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) are on their way to José Boiteaux to monitor developments closely and ensure the resolution of the conflict without new clashes. The Federal Police and the National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples (Funai) were also called.

According to the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, the Santa Catarina government’s decision was taken without the support of a technical report that estimates the real consequences. The ministry also states that negotiations between representatives of the state and indigenous people were taken into account in a decision by the Federal Court that authorized the closure of the floodgates.

“The government’s counterpart would be to provide boats and other security measures so that the indigenous community could protect themselves in the event of flooding as a result of the heavy rains that hit the region.”

But, according to the note, the promises were not fulfilled, leaving the indigenous land unassisted and motivating protests by the Xokleng community. “We are in contact with the state government and other responsible bodies to enforce the rights of the Xokleng People and so that the situation is resolved in the best possible way”, adds the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples. When contacted by Agência Brasil, the Santa Catarina government did not comment.

In a note, the state government states that all items on the demand agenda have been and will be met. According to the text, more than 900 food baskets were sent to an ambulance, and investments in infrastructure improvements requested by the community over 20 years ago will be made. The note also contains a statement from Governor Jorginho Mello confirming the closure of the floodgates.

“We were able to successfully complete the operation. This action will reduce the level of the Itajaí-Açu River, in Blumenau, minimizing the impact of floods. We continue to monitor the level of rainfall in the region and throughout the state”, he highlighted. Strongly hit by rainfall, Blumenau announced the cancellation of Oktoberfest, an event that traditionally takes place in October.

The Santa Catarina Military Police confirmed that there had been a confrontation with indigenous people who occupied the dam to prevent compliance with the decision to close the floodgates. In the corporation’s version, there was an agreement between the government and a chief and that, initially, the eviction took place peacefully. The conflict would have occurred because a small group of indigenous people, concentrated in the engine room, refused to leave the place.

The dam is located on indigenous land in the Itajaí Valley. Planned to control floods, works began in 1976 by the military government. Operations only began in 1992, but the structure has been unused since 2014. It was built on the Hercílio River, which flows into the Itajaí-Açu River. The Indigenous Missionary Council (Cimi) also released a note denouncing the abandonment of the dam almost a decade ago and warning that closing the floodgates could increase the risk of failure.

Judicial decision

The court decision mentioned in the note released by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples was signed on Saturday night (7) by the federal judge on duty Vitor Hugo Anderle. He authorized the closing of the floodgates, considering that the government should “ensure the adoption of the necessary safeguard measures to protect everyone involved, after consulting the respective agents of its technical staff”.

At 11:51 pm, Vitor Hugo made a second decision. He reported having received from the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) news of the signing of an agreement between indigenous leaders, the city of José Boiteaux and the state government.

The magistrate approved the measures that would have been agreed upon: clearing and improving roads, health care teams at 24-hour stations, provision of three boats to serve the community, buses to allow residents to travel to the city, guarantee of drinking water in the village and provision of basic food baskets. He also defined that new properties must be built, in a safe location, for families who find their homes submerged.

According to indigenous leaders, the meeting with state representatives with the aim of discussing measures for the community did indeed take place. However, they say they were caught off guard by the decision to close the floodgates.

“We deal with improvements that would be made to the community such as drinking water, housing, transport and emergency housing for those who were left homeless during the flood, during this rain that we are experiencing. Moments after the meeting, governor Jorginho Mello posted on his social media that he would send the police to close the North Dam,” said indigenous Italo Silas, in a video posted on social media.