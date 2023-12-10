Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/12/2023 – 20:35

Technical teams from the Ministry of Mines and Energy evaluated data from the Civil Defense of Maceió after the rupture of part of Braskem's mine 18, in Mutange, this Sunday, the 10th, and state that the “incident was localized, with no major apparent damage” . Experts have reservations and say that the episode could be the beginning of a total breakup.

The Ministry also states that it continues to monitor the situation with local authorities and act with a focus on reducing the impact on the population. There are no reports of injuries; the areas are unoccupied.

The Brazilian Geological Survey and the National Mining Agency also participated in the data analysis. “The adjacent areas of the other mines remain without signs of instability. The event occurred after an increase in the speed of soil subsidence in the last 48 hours”, says a note from the ministry.

The mayor of Maceió, João Henrique Caldas (PL), also ruled out further shocks. “The disruption was concentrated, local. We flew over and saw movement, a mud flow, in that region of mine 18, in the Mutange region. People from other areas can rest assured. There is no study that points to another collapse of this magnitude,” said the mayor.

Caldas stated that environmental damage can only be recorded after the event. On Monday, he is expected to meet with Governor Paulo Dantas (MDB) to discuss the next steps. Representatives from the nine municipalities of the Metropolitan Region of Maceió and the federal government will also participate in the meeting, Paulo Dantas reported on social media.

Experts warn of risk of further disruptions

Dilson Ferreira, professor at the Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism at the Federal University of Alagoas (UFAL), states that the movement may indicate the beginning of the mine's total rupture and the possibility of impact on other mines in the region – there are 35 in total.

“The mine has 60% of its area within the lagoon; the other 40% are on the continent. The portion inside the lagoon collapsed and began a rupture process. In the next few hours, we will have an idea of ​​whether it will stabilize. If the crater opens further, it could hit the other mines on the side. Everything is a process with a few steps. We will probably have other landslides until it stabilizes”, says the expert.

This Sunday's rupture does not mean the collapse of the mine, but rather the beginning of the process, according to geologist engineer Regla Toujaguez.

“It is not yet the collapse, but this rupture is the beginning of the process. For the collapse to actually happen, the entire circumference must give way, something that hasn't happened yet, but now we need to be on alert”, says the professor at the Federal University of Alagoas.

Ferreira complains about a lack of information. “The data was omitted or not collected. At university, we don't have enough information to predict what will happen. It's an information blackout. The information we have is the information that Civil Defense passes on to the population.”

Images released by City Hall show the reflection of the rupture recorded at 1:15 pm this Sunday at Lagoa Mundaú, in the Mutange neighborhood. With the rupture, water from the lagoon is entering the mine. There is no risk to the population because the area has been vacated. The rupture is on the order of 60 meters in diameter, according to the mayor.

“The ground monitoring system captured movement through DGPS installed in the region. The authorities were immediately notified, and Braskem continues to collaborate with them”, informed Braskem.

Abel Galindo, professor of civil engineering at the Federal University of Alagoas and the first to warn about the possibility of a collapse of one of Braskem's mines decades ago, highlighted: “This turbulence was the water and soil descending into the mine. The soap opera is over. The mine no longer exists, it is full of rocks and stones. As I said.”