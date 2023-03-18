Pasta said that the harassment episode on the reality show “is not an isolated case”; Sexual harassment is a crime since 2018

The Ministry of Women released this Friday (17.Mar.2023) a disclaimer note the case of harassment and sexual harassment within the “BBB 23” (Big Brother Brazil 2023), reality show from the TV Globo.

Fighter Antônio Carlos Júnior, known as Cara de Sapato, and singer MC Guimê were expelled from the program after accusations of harassment against Mexican Dania Mendez, who joined the reality show for an exchange period. The presenter Tadeu Schmidt announced the elimination of the participants on Thursday (16.mar) and stated that they “Bypassing the rules” about the game.

In the note, the ministry declared that violence against women is not “entertainment” and highlighted that, since 2018, sexual harassment has been considered a crime in Brazil.

“The episode of sexual harassment on Brazil’s highest-rated reality show is not an isolated case. The expulsion of the accused is necessary, but we are far from adequate treatment for these cases. It is necessary to go further so that women never feel guilty for the violence they have suffered”, says the text.

In addition to the ministry, the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, also regretted the episode. The petista criticized cases in which women do not perceive the harassment or feel guilty for reporting it.

“Harassment at the BBB draws attention to some considerations. Exposure of the victim, feelings of guilt and the fact that women are often disrespected and do not realize the abuse. Awareness, sorority and acceptance are essential in a sexist and patriarchal society like ours”, he wrote Gleisi on her Twitter profile.

Read the full statement released by the Ministry of Women on March 17:

“We can no longer allow cases of harassment and sexual harassment to continue happening in the country. Violence against women is not entertainment. Whether at home, on the street or at work, every woman has the right to feel safe and respected – respect is a non-negotiable value.

“Since 2018, sexual harassment has been a crime in Brazil and, for the authorities, it is up to the authorities to face it within the strictness of the law: to hold the aggressors accountable and, above all, never to blame the victims, who must be welcomed and supported.

“The episode of sexual harassment on Brazil’s highest-rated reality show is not an isolated case. The expulsion of the accused is necessary, but we are far from adequate treatment for these cases. It is necessary to go further so that women never feel guilty for the violence suffered.

“In a government that respects all women, we will continue to work to strengthen the service network for women victims of violence and to build prevention actions and campaigns. Combating violence against women is an urgent political struggle that also permeates the awareness of the media and entertainment about the symbolic violence they can reproduce”.