The Minister of Transport, Renan Filho, said this Sunday, 26, that the portfolio cannot interfere with the autonomy of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), even in case of disagreement. The minister made the comment when talking about the authorization granted by the agency for the high-speed train project that would connect the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, known as the “bullet train”.

Through social networks, Renan Filho stated that the topic took over the news during the week and generated “divergent evaluations”.

The minister shared an excerpt from an interview given last Thursday, 23, to CNN and reinforced that there is no relationship between the newly authorized project and the federal government, unlike the project conceived during Dilma Rousseff’s administration, in 2012.

“Regardless of the project in question, the Ministry of Transport cannot interfere in the autonomy of ANTT — even in case of disagreement — under penalty of infringing the Law of Regulatory Agencies”, wrote Renan Filho. “We will monitor all new authorized projects and ensure compliance with legal requirements so that Marco das Ferrovias is increasingly an inducer of the expansion of our network.”

The minister reiterated that ANTT’s authorization is derived from a 100% private proposal, prepared and appreciated under the terms of the Legal Framework for Railways. “There is no relationship between this newly authorized project and the 2012 project. It is not, therefore, an action by the federal government.”

The authorization was requested by a company called TAV Brasil. If the project goes ahead, there will be no public investment, since the grant was granted through the private authorization regime. In this model, risks are assumed by individuals.