The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation decided to work out certain provisions of the draft law on QR codes on long-distance trains and flights. On Monday, December 13, writes about this RBK with reference to the department.

According to the ministry, it discussed the bill in advance, without waiting for the completion of the official preparation procedure for its consideration by the deputies in the first reading.

“Based on the results of the meetings, a joint decision was made on further elaboration of the draft law,” the Ministry of Transport told the publication.

It is noted that deputies of the relevant State Duma committee, experts, carriers and public organizations talked about making amendments to the document with the Ministry of Transport.

Earlier on Monday, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on his Telegram channel that the bill on the introduction of QR codes in transport would be removed from consideration. According to him, the final decision on the removal of this bill will be made on December 13 at the Council of the lower house of government.

This is about the bill “On Amendments to Article 107 of the Air Code of the Russian Federation and the Federal Law“ Charter of Railway Transport of the Russian Federation ”.

On December 11, Volodin already wrote that the decision on bills on QR codes in public places and in transport will largely depend on the opinion on this issue in society.

On December 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the draft law on QR codes in public places and on some types of transport is of a framework nature and should be worked out, including with the regions. According to the head of state, before introducing QR codes in transport, one should make sure that the entire system is ready for this.

On November 12, the government sent two bills on QR codes to the State Duma. One of them regulates the use of QR codes in rail and air transport. The second assumes that citizens will be able to visit shops, catering places and events if they have a QR code about vaccination, a document about a medical withdrawal, or about a postponed COVID-19. Later in November it became known that the State Duma could consider the draft laws on December 16.