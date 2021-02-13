Lovers of snow removal vehicles will get their money’s worth on the Twitter account of “Die Autobahn” this day. Individually in a snowstorm on the A14, in formation driving with five vehicles on three lanes or when loading road salt: @Autobahn_Bund provides Twitter users with spectacular images of Germany’s highways in snow chaos.

But the account, which has been around since March 2019, has not met with much approval. Only 1,600 users follow the account, even though Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) and the press office of the Transport Ministry keep referring to @Autobahn_Bund with their accounts.

Advertising measures like these for Autobahn GmbH, the federal government’s largest infrastructure operator, are not exactly cheap. The budget for public relations and internal communication of the GmbH was around 1.8 million euros last year. In this year, in which the Autobahn GmbH officially started, the budget increases again to more than 2.5 million euros.

This emerges from the answer from State Secretary for Transport Enak Felemann (CDU) to a parliamentary question from the Green Bundestag member Stefan Gelbhaar, which is available exclusively to the Tagesspiegel. Accordingly, a total of eight employees are employed in corporate communications at Autobahn GmbH.

Transport politician Gelbhaar doubts the sense of spending. “The sense and purpose of these issues do not reveal themselves to me in any way,” said the Berliner. He was wondering why the motorway had to be advertised separately, but not, for example, the rail or the power line.

Gelbhaar suspects that Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer apparently wants to distract from the problems with the newly created federally owned GmbH. This has long been criticized for reasons of cost. “That’s why advertising budgets worth millions are supposed to polish up the reputation of Autobahn GmbH,” says Gelbhaar.

A request from the Tagesspiegel about the advertising purposes for which Autobahn GmbH was using the funds remained unanswered on Friday, even after several hours.

Since January 1, 2021, the federal autobahn GmbH has been responsible for the planning, construction, operation, maintenance, financing and maintenance of the autobahns in Germany. Before that, the federal states that acted on behalf of the federal government were responsible until the end of 2020. In the summer of 2017, the relevant resolution was passed in the Bundestag after a long debate.