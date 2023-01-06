By nominating Daniela Carneiro, a Federal Deputy for the Union Brazil, whose image is associated with a militiaman, Lula creates a stain on the top echelon of government.

With the arrogance and talent for football that made him king, Pelé internationalized the Brazil brand like no one had done before. He knew how to look after his own image and also that of the country he represented on and off the pitch. Despite some setbacks in family relationships and taking positions that were not always appropriate on subjects that were not his specialty, such as politics, the eternal star remained upright in his public life, creating a worldwide perception that the Brazilian people, in their Most are honest and good people.

That image of Pelé survives. Brazil’s has been suffering a progressive degradation abroad since the beginning of the Bolsonaro administration. The former president did his best to destroy culture, starting with the extinction of the ministry dedicated to it. In education, without any project to improve teaching, he created the stage for shady transactions, not yet fully investigated. In health, in the midst of a pandemic, it scrapped the SUS and the previously efficient national vaccination scheme. All this and much more was dramatic for the country. For the world, however, the greatest damage occurred in the environmental agenda, with increasing rates of deforestation in the Amazon and destruction of biomes. As the effects of fires and the felling of trees affect the whole world, Brazil’s image in the world became that of a sustainability pariah.

To reverse this situation, efforts such as increasing the inspection of natural reserves, encouraging sustainable management programs or those aimed at keeping forests intact and clean springs are not enough. Changing the narrative is only part of the solution. Preserving nature requires creating economic alternatives for people who live in direct contact with nature. And one of the best ways to strengthen the economy of these communities is sustainable tourism. Bringing more foreign visitors to discover the natural beauties of Brazil is strategic. It generates jobs and distributes income with resources that come from abroad.

The need to change the external perspective in relation to Brazil is just one of the factors that make the Ministry of Tourism highly strategic for the incoming government. And, unfortunately, Lula got off to a bad start in this regard when he chose Federal Deputy Daniela Carneiro as his portfolio holder. Educational pedagogue, she was the most voted in Rio de Janeiro in 2022. She became known as Daniela do Waguinho for being married to the current mayor of Belfod Roxo (RJ), Wagner dos Santos Carneiro. Apparently, Daniela’s choice met a party demand. The deputy, like her husband, is affiliated with the União Brasil, a party formed by the merger between the Democrats and the PSL, a party that elected Bolsonaro president in 2018. Although Lula may have nominated Daniela with the intention of pleasing the president of the PSL, Luciano Bivar , the accession of União Brasil to the government base in Congress has not yet been confirmed. Bivar claims more than a ministry. He wants Lula’s support to be elected president of the Chamber in February. Until Wednesday (4), the petista had not declared who he would support in the election.

Until then, everything was predictable, within the give-and-take spirit that has long governed relations between the Executive and Legislative branches in Brazil. But there is another problem in choosing Daniela do Waguinho as Minister of Tourism — and it is not even related to her management capacity or proven experience in the sector. What tarnished the top echelon of government right from the start was the minister’s relationship with a militiaman convicted of murder, former PM Juracy Alves Prudêncio. In 2018, Prudêncio acted as an electoral supporter in Daniela Carneiro’s campaign for federal deputy. Both appeared together in photos handing out saints. At the time, the former PM had already been sentenced to 26 years in prison, which he is serving on a semi-open basis. He was also quoted in the CPI on Militias chaired by then state deputy Marcelo Freixo, in the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro. Today affiliated with the PT, Freixo was appointed by Lula to command Embratur, the Brazilian agency for the international promotion of tourism. It seems ironic that Freixo and Daniela’s paths crossed like that. But it is sad that such a strategic sector is divided into party quotas in this way.

Celso Masson is DINHEIRO’s core director