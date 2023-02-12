Invites the Ministry of Tourism and Culture (STyC) to the Diploma in Literary Creation from the Ricardo Garibay School of Writers, has its call open, it is a free activity for anyone of legal age.

Activity that drives a ongoing training process and accessible so that various audiences have facilities for approaching art and culture, for which he invited people interested in getting started in literary art to register.

Interested parties must reside in the state of Morelos and send an email to [email protected] with a copy to [email protected] with a text of their own authorship in Times New Roman font at 12 points with a maximum length of two pages.

Material that must include full name, municipality of residence, age, personal email address, telephone number and literary genre of the text they are delivering, in addition to a letter of commitment with their full name “in their own handwriting” and their signature; must be sent scanned in PDF file.

The reception of texts began on January 1 and ends on February 15 at 1:00 p.m., said works will be judged by a selection committee made up of literature specialists, outside the institution where the course will take place

The publication of results will be on February 22 on the digital platforms of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture and of the Ricardo Garibay School of Writers, to start the semester on Monday, February 27, 2023.