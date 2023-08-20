Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/19/2023 – 7:14 pm

The Ministry of Tourism informed this Saturday (19) that it called the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) to evaluate the conduct of the 123 Milhas agency.

In a statement released this Friday (18), the company said it had suspended the issuance of tickets for flights scheduled between September and December of this year. O

In a note released to the press, the Ministry of Tourism stated that it will monitor the progress of investigations and keep consumers informed.

“The Ministry of Tourism has already contacted the Ministry of Justice and Public Security so that, through the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), it evaluates the establishment of an investigative procedure that clarifies the reasons for such cancellations, identifies all the people affected and promotes the repair of damages to all the harmed customers”, informed the folder.

According to 123 Milhas, amounts already paid by customers will be returned in vouchers for purchase on the platform. According to the company, the cancellations occurred for “reasons beyond its control”.

“We understand that this change is unexpected and we regret the inconvenience this may cause. For us, keeping your trust is the most important thing. Therefore, we are doing our best to minimize the consequences of this unforeseen event”, declared the platform.