Ministry of the Interior | The working group evaluates supervision and training in the private security industry

Ministry of the Interior has set up a working group to evaluate the guidance, supervision and training of the private security industry.

The task of the working group is to make proposals on how the operations of the sector can be developed. Its term of office lasts until the end of May.

“People must be able to trust every operator in the private security sector. Based on the work of the study group, it will be decided what kind of changes to the legislation in the field may be needed,” says the Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen (green) in the bulletin.

Representatives from the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Education and Culture, the Ministry of Police and the Ministry of Education are invited to the working group. In addition, the working group is invited from the industry association of security companies, Suomen Vartiolikiutten Liitto and PAM.

The project is implemented under the leadership of the Ministry of the Interior. The working group also consults other experts.

Work group evaluates the training requirements of the private security sector and the structure of the training. In addition, the need to develop an evaluation of the suitability of those applying to become a security guard or order supervisor will be assessed.

Based on the report made by the group, it is also assessed what kind of possible changes in legislation are needed.

Security business and law enforcement are regulated by the law on private security services. Training and training in the use of force are also regulated in the Ministry of the Interior’s decree issued pursuant to the law. The current legislation entered into force in 2017.

Mikkonen said that the Ministry of the Interior will conduct an extensive survey of the security sector in early January.

At the beginning of January, a woman died in the Espoo shopping center Iso Omena in a situation where security guards used force. The police are investigating the death as a suspected homicide. Earlier in December, the Itä-Uusimaa police said that they were investigating suspected violence by law enforcers in connection with mainline train stations in the capital region.