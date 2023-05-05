As part of her visit to San José, Costa Rica, the Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Susanna Muhammad, will participate this May 4 and 5 in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Forum of Ministers of the Environment of Latin America and the Caribbean and of the Ministerial Meeting on Environment and Climate Change between Ministers of the Environment of Latin America and El Caribbean (LAC) and the European Union (EU).

The objective of the head of the environment portfolio is to talk about the triple climate crisis that the planet is going through: the loss of biodiversity, climate change and pollution.

The meetings that will take place in San José seek to follow up on what was agreed by the Board of Directors of the Forum in October 2022, related to the global action to reduce plastic pollution and the role of the region in the negotiations on loss and damage associated with climate change.

In one of her speeches, the Colombian Minister of the Environment stated that “for our country it is key to influence global decisions on climate and financing, which will allow us to advance in our climate commitments by 2030 and 2050. For this reason, these meetings will help us to exchange ideas on the needs for regional strengthening for the sustainable development of strategic areas for Colombia such as the Amazon jungle, the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor (CMAR) and the Seaflower biosphere reserve”.

#At this time🛑, the minister @susanamuhamad attends in Costa Rica 📷, as a regional leader, the ‘Board of Directors of the Forum of Ministers of the Environment of Latin America and the Caribbean’, which takes place in San José. In this visit you are looking for 👇 pic.twitter.com/cXDkFLWWSC – MinAmbiente Colombia (@MinAmbienteCo) May 4, 2023

These participations of Muhamad are part of the international agenda of the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development. These meetings are expected to serve as preparation for the XXIII Meeting of the Forum of Ministers of the Environment of Latin America and the Caribbeanwhich will also take place in San José from October 24 to 27, 2023.

The idea is to define the needs and work priorities at the regional level to bring them to the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6), in which the minister Muhammad is vice president.

Likewise, the work developed in all these tables is planned to be taken to the Cumbre European Union-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (EU-CELAC), to be held on July 17 and 18 in Brussels, and to the preliminary events to UNEA-6which will take place from February 26 to March 1, 2024.

More news in EL TIEMPO