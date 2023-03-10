The meeting between the Minister of Sport, Astrid Bibiana Rodriguez and the director of the National and Paranational Games Eje Cafetero 2023, Balthazar Medina, His birthday was this Friday morning at the entity’s facilities, where the head of the Portfolio reaffirmed the Government of Change’s commitment to holding the most important multi-sports event in the country.

During the meeting, Baltazar Medina was ratified as director of the Games. “I have received the minister’s vote of confidence, for which I am grateful and commits me to continue working with great dedication and determination,” he said.

work progresses

According to the leader, the balance is positive due to the willingness of the ministry to adopt the immediate solutions that are required to overcome the challenges, in relation to the progress of the organization. “For me, that is the key to fulfilling the country’s athletes,” he added.

Regarding the infrastructure works, Medina stated that he trusts the word and commitment of the builders and that the necessary actions are planned so as not to affect the normal performance of the competitions.

“The message I receive from the minister is full support for the leadership of the Games, confidence in what we have been doing with the expectation of holding excellent National and Paranational Games,” he concluded.

In the coming days, an approach is scheduled with the heads of the departments that will host the competitions to assess the current state of the organization.

The National and Paranational Games are agreed to take place from November 11 in Risaralda, Caldas, Armenia and Valle del Cauca and the massive participation of athletes from the 32 departments of the country is expected, Capital District and Armed Forces.

