astrid rodriguez She is the new Minister of Sports and nobody knows her in the national system. I asked managers, directors, presidents of sports federations and athletes and none of those I called could give me a reason for it. I spoke to a couple of serious government officials and they didn’t know who she was either: “Well, we know what they sent and you published,” they told me. I also asked key figures of ‘loyal and consistent Bogota petrism’, and neither. “I can’t find it,” one told me. “Who…?” the other replied.

I called some Bogotá councilors belonging to political parties and movements belonging to and/or related to the National Government coalition and inquired with those close to pre-candidates for the Bogotá Mayor’s Office who delimit the left border of the political map and none (none! no!) gave me a reason for Astrid Rodríguez, “a graduate in physical education, with a master’s degree in education and a doctorate in social studies, and a teacher with 20 years of academic experience in the National Pedagogical University”.

They told me that the new minister, who is 8 days old after being appointed (literally!), is a file of the President and that she is not a political quota of Dilian Francisca Torothe director of the ‘U’ party, as was speculated.

unknown minister

I learned that a couple of communications and press specialists gave the new minister a ‘media training’, which she will surely convene for a possible briefing (meeting with some journalists and the media) this week.

“We are going from bad to worse,” one of the most influential leaders in associated sports, federated sports, told me, and who, due to his current performance, forbade me, and rightly so, to reveal his name. I use the phrase of him because he doesn’t stop being curious that the Minister of Sport is a total unknown in the national sports system and its satellites.

I don’t know the new minister either, I never heard her name, and I suspect that her arrival in the newest portfolio of the national cabinet responds to the ideology of sport as a community builder, development vehicle, means of inclusion for vulnerable people – sorry: “ in condition of vulnerability”–, network of social fabric for peace, use of free time, recreation and such… Everything, very commendable.

But for the ‘sports-sports’, the one that makes champions and medals and trophies and makes them put on the shirt to harangue on a balcony, well no… There is an idea that I have had for years and that I can’t get out of my head right at Right now, writing this column: how unnecessary and political it was to create the Ministry of Sportsthe youngest ministry (July 2019), smallest and least important of all, and which is only a rack to hang ties and hold political garments.

The same Coldeportes

The Ministry of Sport It’s a demagogic neon sign for the same old Coldeportes. The fights for money and its distribution, that is, the struggles for power, are the same. The one with the money is the one who rules and sets the conditions. And that also happened with Coldeportes.

With Ernest Lucenaprime minister in the government of Iván Duque, the results in the Olympic cycle plummeted compared to those achieved by the old Coldeportes, and he ended up fighting with the federations, such as the Football, Cycling and Weightlifting, the largest, with athletics.

Later, Guillermo Herrerawhich was said to be a share of vargasllerismo, was not able to raise the results, nor the women’s soccer league and said that ‘gender work’ was her achievement.

AND Maria Isabel Urrutiathe first tab of Petrosince he had six months of improvisations and clumsiness, but he left sown the idea of ​​changing the model in the distribution of resources, avoiding the toll in the Colombian Olympic Committee. For that, a ministry was not necessary, to which the unknown Astrid Rodríguez now arrives. She will see…

Meluk tells him…

GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS Editor

@Meluklecuenta

