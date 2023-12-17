Javier Milei, the controversial president of Argentina, eliminated 11 of the 19 ministries of the state apparatus, including Tourism and Sports. That decision made me reaffirm an idea that I have written about since 2019, when the Ministry of Sports was created here: it was unnecessary and political. Today it is still the same Coldeportes, but with another sign. It does the same thing that was done when it was the administrative department of sport, a rank to which the president elevated it Juan Manuel Santos (2011).

A review already said: with Ernesto Lucena, the first in office and during the presidency of Iván Duque, the Olympic cycle collapsed. With the old Coldeportes, the best results were achieved in the Olympic, Pan American, Central American and Caribbean, and South American Games, and the policy of supported athletes was implemented that is maintained today with cosmetic name changes, as happened with the ministry itself. .heh!

Lucena, to complete, ended up in conflict with the federations of the most important sports: football, cycling, weightlifting and athletics.

Guillermo Herrera He replaced him in July 2021. His arrival was understood at the time as a political quota for Cambio Radical. With him, the medals did not return and one of his banners, the annual Women's Soccer League, was not made. In his assessment he highlighted his work on gender equality. He told us, in EL TIEMPO, that the advantage of sport having a ministry was greater administrative autonomy, since he did not have to go after the signatures of the other ministers.

María Isabel Urrutia, former Minister of Sports. Photo: Nestor Gomez. TIME

Maria Isabel Urrutia She was the first minister of the president's administration Gustavo Petro and his short step was improvised and clumsy. And the worst thing: the Attorney General's Office charged him with the alleged irregular signing of contracts, in a marathon against the clock when the president decided to retire him.

To complete, he froze the preparations of national teams and selections by trying to transfer the money directly to the federations without going through the Olympic Committee, which charges for it. He who provides the money, then sets the conditions. They have already been warned.

For 9 months now, Astrid Rodriguez, an educator and academic woman with no past in the national sports system, neither sounds nor thunders. Next year he will be in charge of executing the largest budget the sector has ever had, just when the Mindeporte union assures that there are more than 250,000 million pesos unexecuted, while the High Performance Center is abandoned and deteriorated.

Since there is a Ministry of Sports, the Olympic cycle has deteriorated, the National Games continue to be held in a hurry…

Anyway: a Coldeportes with a sign.

GABRIEL MELUK

Sports Editor

​@MelukLEcount

