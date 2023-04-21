Ministry of Sport, to answer in Congress for National Sports Games

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
National Games, works under construction.
National Games, construction works.
The sports minister, Astrid Rodríguez, faces her first challenge.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The National games of 2023 it is not that they are bogged down because they have to be carried out, that is what the law says, but time is pressing and the scenarios are not ready.
Balthazar Medina He assumed the direction of the jousts and they already have another face, but the truth is that, as always, the construction of the stages is the hot topic.
(Mourning: Colombian cycling promise dies of heart attack in race)
(Shakira takes advantage of the Barbie and throws hints at Piqué, video)
concerns
That is why Astrid Rodríguez, the Minister of Sportwas cited in the Congress of the republic to debate.
“I am a government congressman and I support the change, but that is not why I am going to applaud the bad work of some officials. We cannot allow more delays in the National Games”, said the congressman Santiago Osorio.
And he added: “Today the sports jousts are in danger and the Ministry is not fully committed to taking them forward. For this reason, we are going to demand whoever has to be demanded and we are not going to allow more silence from this portfolio.”
Rodríguez will explain in the First Commission of the Chamber, in which some of his representatives as Piedad Correal, Alejandro Garcia and Carolina Giraldo They are concerned about that issue.
They ask for explanations of why they have been delayed or there are delays in the hiring of the intervening firms and they have asked what measures Mindeportes has taken.
(Shakira: the ghost that haunts her in the US and it’s not Piqué, video)
Sports
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Ministry #Sport #answer #Congress #National #Sports #Games
Leave a Reply