Friday, April 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ministry of Sport, to answer in Congress for National Sports Games

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 21, 2023
in Sports
0
Ministry of Sport, to answer in Congress for National Sports Games


close

National games

National Games, works under construction.

National Games, construction works.

The sports minister, Astrid Rodríguez, faces her first challenge.

The National games of 2023 it is not that they are bogged down because they have to be carried out, that is what the law says, but time is pressing and the scenarios are not ready.

Balthazar Medina He assumed the direction of the jousts and they already have another face, but the truth is that, as always, the construction of the stages is the hot topic.

See also  Advance failed: US Congress does not adopt stricter Nord Stream 2 rules

(Mourning: Colombian cycling promise dies of heart attack in race)
(Shakira takes advantage of the Barbie and throws hints at Piqué, video)

concerns

That is why Astrid Rodríguez, the Minister of Sportwas cited in the Congress of the republic to debate.

“I am a government congressman and I support the change, but that is not why I am going to applaud the bad work of some officials. We cannot allow more delays in the National Games”, said the congressman Santiago Osorio.

And he added: “Today the sports jousts are in danger and the Ministry is not fully committed to taking them forward. For this reason, we are going to demand whoever has to be demanded and we are not going to allow more silence from this portfolio.”

Rodríguez will explain in the First Commission of the Chamber, in which some of his representatives as Piedad Correal, Alejandro Garcia and Carolina Giraldo They are concerned about that issue.

Work began for the sporting event.

Photo:

Risaralda Governorate

They ask for explanations of why they have been delayed or there are delays in the hiring of the intervening firms and they have asked what measures Mindeportes has taken.

See also  No motorcycles Friday, Ezpeleta: "Flight failure. We will race on Saturday and Sunday". GP in doubt?

(Shakira: the ghost that haunts her in the US and it’s not Piqué, video)

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Ministry #Sport #answer #Congress #National #Sports #Games

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The lights and shadows of the management of Miguel Díaz-Canel as president of Cuba

The lights and shadows of the management of Miguel Díaz-Canel as president of Cuba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result