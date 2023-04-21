Ministry of Sport, to answer in Congress for National Sports Games

The National games of 2023 it is not that they are bogged down because they have to be carried out, that is what the law says, but time is pressing and the scenarios are not ready.

Balthazar Medina He assumed the direction of the jousts and they already have another face, but the truth is that, as always, the construction of the stages is the hot topic.

concerns

That is why Astrid Rodríguez, the Minister of Sportwas cited in the Congress of the republic to debate.

“I am a government congressman and I support the change, but that is not why I am going to applaud the bad work of some officials. We cannot allow more delays in the National Games”, said the congressman Santiago Osorio.

And he added: “Today the sports jousts are in danger and the Ministry is not fully committed to taking them forward. For this reason, we are going to demand whoever has to be demanded and we are not going to allow more silence from this portfolio.”

Rodríguez will explain in the First Commission of the Chamber, in which some of his representatives as Piedad Correal, Alejandro Garcia and Carolina Giraldo They are concerned about that issue.

Work began for the sporting event. Photo: Risaralda Governorate

They ask for explanations of why they have been delayed or there are delays in the hiring of the intervening firms and they have asked what measures Mindeportes has taken.

