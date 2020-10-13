The recruitment of Teaching and Non-Teaching staff has been taken out at the National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI), Ministry of Railways. The total number of posts is 39. Interested candidates can apply online for these posts by visiting nrti.edu.in till 10 November.

Details of posts

Professor – 5

Associate Professor – 10

Assistant Professor – 15

Deputy Finance Officer – 1

Junior Accounts Officer – 1

Assistant Librarian – 1

Assistant Registrar – 2

Administrative Assistant – 2

Junior Assistant – 2

the wages

Salary will be given as per 7th pay scale.

worth

Junior accounts officer

– Master’s degree with at least 55 percent marks

Assistant registrar

– Master’s degree with at least 55 percent marks

Administrative assistant

– Bachelor degree with at least 55 percent marks

Junior assistant

– Bachelor degree with at least 55 percent marks

For full details of educational and experience related qualifications of all posts, see the complete notification. Click.