The Ministry of Labor and Employment releases on Monday, 2nd, at 2:30 pm, the data from the New General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged) for the month of August.

At 3 pm, Minister Luiz Marinho and his team will give an interview to comment on the data.

According to the Projeções Broadcast survey, the market median indicates a net creation of 173 thousand formal jobs in August.

The estimates, all positive, range from 134,000 to 209,692 job openings last month.



