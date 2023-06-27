In 2025 and 2026, the indexation of the insurance pension for non-working pensioners will take place in two stages, which became known on June 27 from the draft budget of the Social Fund for 2024 and the planning period of 2025-2026.

Pensions can be increased by 5.3% on January 1, 2024, bringing the average annual insurance pension to 22,772 rubles. From February 1, 2025, an indexation of 4% is expected and from April 1, an “adjustment” of 3.8%, which will lead to an average annual pension of 24,120 rubles. From February 1, 2026, it is planned to increase the pension by 4%, and the “adjustment” from April 1 will be 2.8%, as a result of which the pension will reach 25,690 rubles. RBC.

It is noted that the fixed payment to the insurance pension will increase. So, from January 1, 2024, it will amount to 7968 rubles. From February 1, 2024 – 8287 rubles, and from April 1 this year it will increase to 8602 rubles. From February 1, 2025, it will amount to 8946 rubles, and from April 1 – already 9196 rubles.

The publication, referring to the explanatory materials for the project, states that the ratio of the average annual insurance pension to the subsistence level of a pensioner in 2024 will be at least 161.4%. And in the next two years, the percentage will decrease to 157.3 and 153.3%, respectively. The ratio for non-working pensioners will be higher, from 177.1% in 2024 to 170.7% in 2026.

The Ministry of Labor expects that salaries will increase faster than pensions: the ratio of insurance pension and salary will decrease from 27% in 2024 to 26.3% in 2026.

On June 11, the deputy head of the LDPR faction, Yaroslav Nilov, explained that in 2025, old-age pensions will be indexed twice due to the end of the transition period. So, until the specified year, indexation is carried out from January 1, then pensions will begin to increase according to the actual inflation for the previous year, the first data on which appear at the beginning of the year. Therefore, after the end of the transition period, pensions will first be increased from February 1, and re-indexation should occur in April.

Prior to that, on May 1, Professor of the Department of State and Municipal Finance of the Russian University of Economics. G.V. Plekhanova Yulia Finogenova said that certain categories of pensioners will increase the amount of payments. Indexation of pensions will be carried out twice for citizens who have reached the age of 80 – they will receive 15,134 rubles a month.