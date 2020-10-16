The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Russia expects a decrease in the number of unemployed citizens by the end of this year, reports TASS…

The department believes that a significant decrease in the number of unemployed Russians will not happen. So, according to the ministry’s estimates, by the end of 2020, the number of unemployed will be reduced to 3 million people.

Meanwhile, the average monthly number of unemployed citizens in October will be 3.4 million people, and in November – 3.2 million.

The Ministry of Labor also recorded a decrease in the number of unemployed for 12 days in October – to 3.62 million people, which is 63.3 thousand people less than previous indicators.

On the eve of the head of the Russian state Vladimir Putin said that the problem of unemployment today is aggravated throughout Russia. As the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov specified earlier, almost 20 million people (13.5% of the country’s population) are poor in the Russian Federation.

It was reported that the situation on the labor market today remains quite difficult. Since March, the number of registered unemployed has increased from 3.5 million to 4.8 million.