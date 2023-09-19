Tuesday, September 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ministry of Labor gives level of union organization to Acolfutpro: the details

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Ministry of Labor gives level of union organization to Acolfutpro: the details

Close


Close

Acolfutpro

Acolfutpro is recognized as a union

Photo:

Sergio Acero Yate / El Tiempo / Archive

Acolfutpro is recognized as a union

The FCF and Dimayor meet at this time after an administrative procedure by MinTrabajo.

The Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro), confirmed this Monday its registration and validity in the database of the Union Archive, after being registered as a union organization in the Ministry of Labor.

(Read here: Dimayor and what is at stake in the assembly: ‘Our legal position is solid’).

On September 18, the Ministry of Labor certified that Acolfutpro is recognized as a union organization. This decision comes after the request of the national board of directors of the Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players in Colombia.

(Also: Dimayor Assembly: what are the 12 requests of the footballers?).

The Union Archive recognizes the association under the “format for the registration certificate of the constitution of a new union organization, first list of the board of directors and statutes”.

The Internal Union Archive Working Group, which certifies the information, is in charge, among other things, of issuing certifications and performing authentications regarding the information found in the union registry, as established in Colombian law.

Acolfutpro

Resolution on Acolfutpro

At this time, there is a Dimayor assembly. The professional branch of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) was expressly summoned to analyze the resolution of the Ministry of Labor that found merit to file charges against the FCF and Dimayor for refusing, since 2019, to negotiate a collective agreement with the Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro), as it understands that “they do have an impact on certain legal relationships that may be subject to collective bargaining, for this reason, they would have the obligation to initiate negotiations.”

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Ministry #Labor #level #union #organization #Acolfutpro #details

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ovidio Guzmán, the son of ‘Chapo’, pleads not guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering

Ovidio Guzmán, the son of 'Chapo', pleads not guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result