Ministry of Labor gives level of union organization to Acolfutpro: the details

The Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro), confirmed this Monday its registration and validity in the database of the Union Archive, after being registered as a union organization in the Ministry of Labor.

On September 18, the Ministry of Labor certified that Acolfutpro is recognized as a union organization. This decision comes after the request of the national board of directors of the Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players in Colombia.

The Union Archive recognizes the association under the “format for the registration certificate of the constitution of a new union organization, first list of the board of directors and statutes”.

The Internal Union Archive Working Group, which certifies the information, is in charge, among other things, of issuing certifications and performing authentications regarding the information found in the union registry, as established in Colombian law.

At this time, there is a Dimayor assembly. The professional branch of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) was expressly summoned to analyze the resolution of the Ministry of Labor that found merit to file charges against the FCF and Dimayor for refusing, since 2019, to negotiate a collective agreement with the Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro), as it understands that “they do have an impact on certain legal relationships that may be subject to collective bargaining, for this reason, they would have the obligation to initiate negotiations.”

