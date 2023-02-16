In partnership with the Federal Police, the National Security Force and Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources), the Ministry of Justice should launch, in the next few days, Amas (Amazon Safer Program), an initiative that also involves the Armed Forces.

This information was supplied by the ministry’s executive secretary, Ricardo Cappelli, in an interview with journalists, on Wednesday (Feb.15, 2023), about the reinstallation of Cofa (Guiding Committee of the Amazon Fund), at the headquarters of BNDES (National Development Bank Economic and Social), in Rio de Janeiro.

Cappelli informed that the program will include the installation of new land and river bases in the region, expansion and training of personnel and investments in technological solutions that will help the State to regain effective control of the region.

“Illegalities that have proliferated in the region in recent years will be fought, from illegal mining and deforestation to the presence of criminal organizations, which were previously a reality only in the large centers, but which are now implanted and becoming stronger in a very dangerous way throughout the whole region. Amazon region”.

The Executive Secretary pointed out that “this is our commitment to present the Amas program in the next few days, detailing the entire justice and public security operation, led by Minister Flávio Dino, for the entire region, in line with the guidelines defined by the Guiding Committee of the Amazon Fund and, also, by the Plan for the Prevention and Control of Deforestation in the Legal Amazon (PPCDAm)”.

With information from Brazil Agency.