Ministry of Justice | Why did the rainbow logo disappear from the ministry’s website? Websites must be in accordance with the government program, says the chancellor

According to Chief of Staff Pekka Timonen, there was no political guidance behind the decision.

Ministry of Justice undersecretary Pekka Timonen denies that the ministry has removed symbols referring to the rights of sexual and gender minorities from its website due to political guidance.

HS said last week that the Ministry of Justice deleted a site related to the previous government’s anti-racist campaign against the wish of the equality commissioner. Later, the ministry said it would bring at least some of the materials back online.

Shortly after the news, HS received several contacts, which also informed about the removal of other campaign pages and, for example, rainbow logos from the website of the Ministry of Justice.

Timonen tells HS that the rainbow logos were decided shortly after the Pride event.

The State Council participated in the Helsinki Pride event promoting the rights of sexual and gender minorities in July. Especially the Christian Democrats criticized this.

“The Christian Democrats drew attention to the issue, and so did our own minister [Leena Meri] comment on it. Shortly after this, I gave an instruction that when in any case the material related to the Pride event is removed from our website, the rainbow logos according to the previous government program would also be removed at the same time,” says Timonen.

According to the head of the chancellery, it was not about political guidance from the minister or his staff, but Timonen’s own decision.

“Rainbow work has been a big part of our work, and we, as civil servants, have been committed to it. But the ministry and its website must always be in accordance with the current government program. Websites don’t change instantly, but gradually, but when this tension regarding this matter came up in connection with the Pride discussion, it was then resolved.”