IBGE had to reduce recent operations in the region due to ongoing police and humanitarian emergency actions

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dinoannounced this Saturday (25.Feb.2023) that the portfolio will help the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) to conclude the Demographic Census in the Yanomami Land, in Roraima.

The census will identify and collect data on the number of people living in the region. According to the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajarait is estimated that 50% of the population of Terra Yanomami was not consulted in the 2022 census collection.

In the last week, the IBGE had to reduce the pace of the operation due to police actions and humanitarian emergencies in the region. Dino informed in his profile on twitter that the help from the Ministry of Justice responds to a request from the heads of the Planning and Budget departments, Simone Tebetand Indigenous Peoples.

Tebet met with Defense Minister José Múcio on February 14. He stated that the Armed Forces will start a logistical action to assist the census in the area on March 6. The information was released by Brazil Agency.

Dino and Múcio announced on February 23 that the airspace in Terra Yanomami will be closed on April 6, anticipating the measure by 1 month. The objective is to force the illegal miners who remain in the region to leave.

On February 6, the FAB (Brazilian Air Force) decided to partially reopen the space to allow the voluntary departure of miners. A week earlier, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) published a decree (read the full text in this article) with emergency public health measures and the fight against illegal mining in indigenous lands. Among them, control over the earth’s airspace.

HUMANITARIAN CRISIS OF THE YANOMAMIS

The Ministry of Health declared a public health emergency in Brazilian Yanomami territory. The area suffers from lack of health care and faces cases of severe malnutrition and malaria. The ordinance was published on January 20 in an extra edition of Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the full of the document (69 KB).

In the same edition of GIVEthe president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) created a committee to face the health situation in Yanomami territory. The Chief Executive visited the region on January 21.

On a visit to Boa Vista (RR), Lula announced emergency measures to face the ethnic health crisis. Doctors and nurses from the national force of the SUS began to reinforce the assistance to the indigenous people from January 23rd.

On the occasion, the president stated that the group is treated in a “inhumane” in Roraima. “I had access to some photos this week. They effectively shook me because we cannot understand how a country that has the conditions of Brazil leaves indigenous peoples abandoned as they are here”, he declared.

Lula also criticized former president Bolsonaro and stated that “if instead of making so many motociata, he [Bolsonaro] I was ashamed of myself and came here once, maybe the people weren’t so abandoned”.

On January 22, PT deputies triggered the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) to request the initiation of a criminal investigation to investigate the actions of the Bolsonaro government authorities in the territory. The document is a criminal representation for the lack of health care and severe malnutrition of the population.

Damares, Franklimberg Ribeiro de Freitas and Marcelo Augusto Xavier da Silva are also targets of the petition. Here’s the full of the document (269 KB).

In addition, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino (PSB-MA), determined on January 23 that the PF (Federal Police) investigate the alleged commission of crimes of genocide, omission of help and environmental crimes against Yanomamis in Roraima.

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) communicated, on January 27, that several decisions in favor of the Yanomamis were not complied with by the federal government and other entities in the last 3 years. He also spoke of indications of providing false information to the Justice, which must be investigated.

The measures were proposed by the apib (Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil), in July 2020, and complied with by the Court, with the exception of the removal of alleged invaders from the territory.