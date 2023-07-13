Thursday, July 13, 2023
Ministry of Justice | The state’s anti-racist website disappeared – “We didn’t get reasons”

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 13, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ministry of Justice | The state’s anti-racist website disappeared – “We didn’t get reasons”

Policy|Ministry of Justice

The OlenAntirasisti.fi website went offline last week, says equality commissioner Kristina Stenman.

Equality Commissioner The content of the anti-racist OlenAntirasisti.fi website maintained by

You can find out from the Wayback Machine service, that still at the end of June a website has been found at the address, which has campaigned for anti-racist activities.

The website has found, for example, a glossary of anti-racist activities and a “privilege bingo”, which “helps to understand how racism manifests itself in Finland”.

The site is currently empty.

Equality Commissioner Christina Stenman tells HS that the Ministry of Justice is responsible for maintaining the site.

“Our understanding is that the data was deleted last week. We have not been involved in this removal, nor were we aware of it,” says Stenman.

Did you receive any justification for the deletion of data from the Ministry of Justice?

“We do not. This was not discussed with us, and we would not have supported this.”

HS did not reach the Ministry of Justice’s communications on Thursday morning to comment on the matter.

