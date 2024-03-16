The operation was carried out by the National Secretariat for Penal Policies on Thursday (14th March) and Friday (15th March)

O Ministry of Justice and Public Security reported this Saturday (March 16, 2024) that it carried out a periodic rotation of 14 prisoners between the 5 federal penitentiaries in the country.

The operation was carried out by Senappen (National Secretariat for Penal Policies) on Thursday (14th March) and Friday (15th March). The rotation between inmates in federal penitentiaries is carried out to weaken organized crime leaders.

“The relocation of prisoners within the scope of the Federal Penitentiary System is an important measure for its perfect functioning, as it aims to prevent the articulation of criminal organizations within the establishments, in addition to complicating and weakening possible links in the regions where the Federal Penitentiaries are located”informed the ministry.

For security reasons, Senappen did not provide the location of the prisoners or any details of the operation.