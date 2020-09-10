The Russian Ministry of Justice proposed to submit a submission on the termination of the standing of Elman Pashayev, who defended the pursuits of the actor Mikhail Efremov within the case of a deadly accident. About this on Thursday, September 10, reported on the web site of the ministry.

The Ministry of Justice instructed the territorial departments to start the process for depriving the lawyer of Pashayev’s standing and provoke disciplinary proceedings towards the lawyer Alexander Dobrovinsky.

Earlier it was reported that the State Secretary of the Federal Chamber of Attorneys (FPA) of Russia, Konstantin Dobrynin, mentioned that violations of a number of articles of the Code of Skilled Ethics have been revealed within the work of Elman Pashayev.

Pashayev was disadvantaged of his authorized standing 3 times, now he’s within the Bar Chamber of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania. As well as, the lawyer acquired a suspended sentence below Article 330 of the Prison Code of the Russian Federation (“Arbitrariness”).

On September 9, in a dialog with human rights defenders, Efremov mentioned that Pashayev had “framed him” for eight years in jail, and mentioned that this lawyer would by no means characterize his pursuits within the enchantment.

An accident involving the artist’s automotive occurred on June 8. Yefremov’s SUV drove into the oncoming lane and collided with one other automotive, pushed by the driving force Sergey Zakharov. He died.