X user (former Twitter) said that it would be necessary to carry out “fundraising” to hire a mercenary with a “sniper rifle”

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Ricardo Cappelli, declared this Tuesday (Dec 26, 2023) that he will send a letter to the PF (Federal Police) to investigate a threat to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on social media, from a user who alluded to “sniper rifle” It is “kitty for that”.

“Social networks are not and will not be a breeding ground for crimes against authorities”wrote Cappelli in his profile on X (formerly Twitter).

In a post that circulated on social media, an X user (former Twitter) commented on a post by the deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) criticizing Lula in his profile on the social network.

In the message, the user said that it would be necessary to carry out a “kitty” for hiring a mercenary with a “sniper rifle”. The post has been deleted.