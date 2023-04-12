The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, signed, this Tuesday (11), the public call notice to expand the security program in schools. Measure had already been announced last week, after the massacre at a day care center in Blumenau (SC). In all, R$ 150 million will be invested with resources from the National Public Security Fund (FNSP). State and municipal security secretariats, or equivalent, will be able to present projects in six different thematic areas.

The minimum limit for proposals to be submitted is R$100,000 and a maximum of R$1 million for municipal bodies and R$500,000 to R$3 million for states and the Federal District. The full notice can be consulted in this link.

Resources can be applied, for example, to projects to expand school rounds, carried out by the Military Police or Municipal Guards, training courses for security professionals and courses that include welcoming, active listening and referral to the network protection for children and adolescents. The public notice also allows for research and diagnosis actions in safe prevention in the school environment, improvement of cybernetic investigation and creation of observatories on violence in schools. The federal entities that adhere to the program must share and integrate their databases on school violence with the National Public Security Information System (Sinesp).

Social media

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security also reported that the ministry is preparing to publish an ordinance dealing with the responsibilities and obligations of platforms, electronic media, content providers and third parties on active moderation for violent content on the internet and others. means.

Last Monday (10th), Flávio Dino met with representatives of digital platforms and demanded the creation of open and agile channels to respond to requests from police authorities about content advocating violence and threats to schools on social networks, such as the withdrawal of these profiles. On the occasion, representatives of the companies Meta (Facebook and Instagram), Kwai, Tik Tok, Twitter, YouTube, Google and WhatsApp participated in the meeting.

The minister also demanded active monitoring of platforms in relation to threats. The platforms will be formally notified this week of suspicious profiles and content identified by the Ministry of Justice in conjunction with state police.

reporting channel

Complaints about threats of attacks can be made to the Escola Segura channel, created by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, in partnership with SaferNet Brasil. The information sent to the channel will be kept confidential and the complainant will not be identified.

Access the site to make a complaint.

In case of emergency, the advice is to call 190 or the nearest police station.