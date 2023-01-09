The Ministry of Justice and Public Security created the email [email protected] to receive information fromterrorists” who participated in a right-wing extremist act. Protesters invaded and destroyed buildings in Praça dos Três Poderes.

According to the ministry, any information or clue is welcome.

On Sunday (8.jan.2023), Internet users created an Instagram account called “Brazilian counter-coup” also to gather records of people who were present at the acts of vandalism. Until 10:00 am, there were 133 publications with different people who were supposedly in Praça dos Três Poderes on the day of the extremist act and 690 thousand followers.



Reproduction/Ministry of Justice and Public Security The Ministry of Justice is led by Flávio Dino

The minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes ordered the removal of the governor of the DF (Federal District) Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) from their duties for 90 days on Sunday night (8.jan). He stated that “Theabsolutely nothing justifies the omission and connivance” of the Governor of the Federal Districtwith criminals who previously announced that they would commit violent acts against the constituted Powers”.

The minister also refers to the Secretary of Public Security for the DF dismissed by Ibaneis on Sunday (January 8), Anderson Torres.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) announced federal intervention in public security in Brasilia after the depredation of public buildings.