Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/19/2024 – 21:33

The National Council for Criminal and Penitentiary Policy (CNPCP), which is a civil society group linked to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, approved this Friday, 19, a resolution that recommends the use of cameras attached to the uniforms of police officers. public security.

Formed by jurists and specialists in the field, the CNPCP resolutions do not have the force of law, but serve as guidelines for public security in the States. This is the main council subordinate to the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino.

The text of the resolution provides general recommendations, such as recording, storing images and accessing them. The document also states that one of the benefits of using cameras in uniform is the possibility of environmental recording of images and sounds. These records can, for example, serve as material for possible investigations of agent infractions.

In several states, the debate about the use of cameras is being held. In Rio de Janeiro, for example, police officers already use the equipment. As for São Paulo, which is a pioneer in this measure, the practice is being questioned by governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans).

The forwarding of the CNPCP resolution should be one of Flávio Dino's last acts as head of the Justice department. Dino will take up a seat on the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in February, and will be replaced in federal management by Ricardo Lewandowski, who retired from the Court last year.