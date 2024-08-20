Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/20/2024 – 20:56

The Palace of Justice, headquarters of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, will undergo restoration. The project launched this Tuesday (20) by Minister Ricardo Lewandowski foresees the recovery of physical, architectural and landscaping structures of the building, designed by Oscar Niemeyer and inaugurated in July 1972.

One of the works will be the renovation of the gardens, designed by landscaper Burle Marx. The water mirror, located in the outdoor area and home to rare species of fish from the Amazon, will also undergo the renovation process.

The project also includes the creation of a memory center and the adoption of guided tours for tourists.

According to the ministry, the resources will come from existing conservation and maintenance contracts, in addition to partnerships with the private sector.

* With information from TV Brasil and the Ministry of Justice