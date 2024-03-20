Deputy criticizes Lewandowski's choice to announce the Court's decision to approve Ronnie Lessa's plea bargain

The federal deputy Rosangela Moro (União Brasil-SP) criticized this Wednesday (20.mar.2024) the choice of Minister of Justice, Ricardo Lewandowski, to announce the decision of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to approve Ronnie Lessa's plea agreement. The former military police officer is suspected of murdering Rio councilor Marielle Franco (Psol) and driver Anderson Gomes.

“Lula is freaked out by the meltdown in his popularity (which he never had) in the polls. Approves? Give the Minister of Public Security the role of spokesperson for the Federal Supreme Court“wrote Rosangela in her profile on X (formerly Twitter).

The award-winning collaboration was approved by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, and announced by Lewandowski on the 3rd (19th March).

REMEMBER THE CASE

Marielle and Anderson were killed on the night of March 14, 2018. She had left a meeting at the Casa das Pretas Institute, in the center of Rio de Janeiro. The car in which the councilor was traveling was chased by criminals until the Estácio neighborhood, which connects with the North Zone.

Investigations and a plea bargain indicated Ronnie Lessa as the author of the shooting. He allegedly fired 13 times towards the vehicle.

Lessa is arrested. He had previously been convicted of smuggling firearms parts and accessories. The author of the plea bargain is also former PM Élcio Queiroz, who drove the Cobalt used in the crime.

Another suspect arrested is former firefighter Maxwell Simões Correia, known as Suel. It would be his responsibility to deliver the Cobalt used by Lessa for dismantling. According to investigations, all of them are involved with militias.

At the end of February, police arrested Edilson Barbosa dos Santos, known as Orelha. He is the owner of the scrap yard suspected of dismantling and disposing of the vehicle used in the murder.

The man had already been charged by the Public Ministry in August 2023. He is accused of impeding and hindering investigations.

Despite the arrests, 6 years after the crime no one was convicted. Since 2023, the investigation initiated by the Rio de Janeiro police has been monitored by the Federal Police.

In December 2023, the then Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinosaid that the crime would be solved “shortly”. At the time, he stated that the investigations were moving towards the final phase.