The Ministry of Justice applied last Thursday (July 6, 2023) the 1st fine for non-compliance with determinations of the LGPD (General Data Protection Act). Telekall Infoservice, a telephony company based in Vila Velha (ES), received two fines of R$7,200, totaling R$14,400. The decision was published in an edition of the Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the full (79 KB).

The decision by the ANPD (National Data Protection Authority), linked to the Ministry of Justice, is a pioneer in Brazil since the legislation came into force in September 2020. According to the body, the company would have passed WhatsApp contacts of voters for purposes of election campaign.

“The reported facts were related to the 2020 municipal election, in Ubatuba (SP). ANPD verified that the processing of personal data reported was taking place without legal support. It was also verified the lack of proof of the appointment of person in charge of the processing of personal data by the company”, said the ANPD.

Legislation

In February of this year, the ANPD published the norm that establishes the terms of application of sanctions for violations of the LGPD. Since 2020, the body has received more than 7,000 reports related to violations typified in the LGPD, according to the president of the municipality, Waldemar Gonçalves Ortunho Júnior.

The General Data Protection Law defined concepts such as what is a personal data it is a sensitive personal data. In addition, it created 9 types of punishment for those who fail to comply with the legislation and an entity responsible for applying them, the ANPD.

In the case of complaints already presented to the ANPD, the norm provides for the retroactivity of the application of fines by article 28, which provides that the provisions “also apply to ongoing administrative processes” prior to publication of the standard.

