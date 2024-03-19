Outgoing Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yesilgöz (VVD) will draw up a plan to better enforce the online sale of drugs and other prohibited substances via communications app Telegram. She announced this in an email on Monday Letter to Parliament. The minister writes that she is conducting exploratory discussions with the Public Prosecution Service and the police for an action plan.

In January investigated the NOS chat traffic from Telegram via AI models. For example, last year there appeared to be 2.5 million Dutch messages on the app advertising drugs, in 21 different chat groups that focus on the sale of illegal substances. The groups also offered heavy fireworks and supplies for Internet scams, sometimes operating for years.

Yesilgöz writes that the police cannot monitor the entire internet for messages offering drugs. What exactly they can do to improve enforcement remains unclear. “It is primarily Telegram's responsibility to moderate this,” says Yesilgöz. She adds that she has not yet been able to point this out to the app because “it is difficult to get in touch with Telegram and make appointments.” She expects that new European legislation such as the Digital Services Act will force internet companies to take more action. According to that law, Telegram must report to a regulator what the platform moderates.