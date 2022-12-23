Ministry of Internal Affairs will check for extremism the words of journalist Krasovsky about the murders of Ukrainian children

The Ministry of Internal Affairs will check for extremism the words of journalist Anton Krasovsky about the murders of Ukrainian children. This is reported TASS with reference to law enforcement agencies.

“A statement was registered with a request to check the words of journalist Anton Krasovsky for extremist activity and inciting ethnic hatred,” the report says. According to the agency, the check will be carried out by the Center for Combating Extremism of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for Moscow.