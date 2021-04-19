The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia urged citizens to refuse to participate in uncoordinated actions. This was reported to “Lente.ru” in the department.

They recalled that restrictive measures continue to operate in the regions in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, according to the law, it is prohibited to hold public events in the territories adjacent to the buildings of the authorities and emergency operational services.

“In conditions of mass gathering of people, the risk of contracting coronavirus infection increases. In addition, provocations on the part of destructive persons aimed at disrupting public order are not ruled out, ”the Interior Ministry noted, advising to warn against participation in uncoordinated actions of“ their relatives and friends, especially minors ”.

The ministry added that the divisions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and other law enforcement agencies “will not allow destabilization of the situation,” and any aggressive actions will be regarded as a threat to public safety and immediately suppressed. “The offenders will be detained and brought to justice as stipulated by the law,” they concluded.

Earlier, supporters of the founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent), Alexei Navalny, announced a spring protest.