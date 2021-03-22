The investigating bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on transport in the Tomsk region refused the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) in the initiation of a criminal case after the hospitalization of Alexei Navalny. It is reported by TASS…

Responding to the court’s request, the investigation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that it had carried out an inspection and decided to refuse to initiate a case.

Earlier, employees of the Main Military Prosecutor’s Office examined the statement of representatives of the FBK and stated that they did not see any signs of a crime in the actions of the FSB officers. The supervisory authority also stressed that the decision to initiate a case must be made by the investigators of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.