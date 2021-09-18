The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) held joint exercises in the Chernigov and Sumy regions, on the border with Russia. About it informs press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The department disclosed plans for the maneuvers. During the exercises, the SBU and the Ministry of Internal Affairs trained to neutralize sabotage and reconnaissance groups. According to the plan, the enemy planned to carry out terrorist acts in the border areas of the region at the international checkpoint “Senkovka” in order to “destabilize the socio-political situation.” The department also told about the successful completion of the operation.

Earlier, Ukraine prepared for military exercises with NATO “United Efforts-2021” and strengthened the air defense system (air defense) in the northern direction. According to the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, the maneuvers will become a symmetrical response to the exercises of Russia and Belarus “West-2021”.