The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan threatened to liquidate the protesters who offered armed resistance to law enforcement officers. It is reported by Telegram-channel “Sputnik Kazakhstan”.

The department reported that checkpoints were deployed in the regions of the country and reinforced patrols are being carried out. In addition, the security forces are detaining offenders and will destroy those who refuse to lay down their arms.

Earlier it was reported that the security forces managed to repel the attack on the building of the police department of the Almaly district of Almaty. According to the representative of the city police department Saltanat Azirbek, the group of “terrorists” has been destroyed, but their number is still unknown.

On January 2, protests began in Kazakhstani cities due to the rise in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge. Later, they escalated into riots with demands for the departure of the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, from politics, for new elections and the dissolution of parliament. The most significant clashes took place in the former capital of the country, Alma-Ata.